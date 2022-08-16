TOTM5
Paxton-Buckley-Loda students get creative with a Snapchat story in the newsroom on Saturday.

By the time he walked out the door Saturday, Danville High cross-country standout Evan Vredenburgh had his portrait taken by Photo Editor Robin Scholz, produced radio programming with WDWS/WHMS/WKIO’s Dave Leake, answered questions from Preps Editor Colin Likas and served as quarterback for a social-media skit involving eight other Vikings in The News-Gazette’s boardroom.

He also agreed to take over our Snapchat account at an upcoming race in Peoria.

Danville
Evan Vredenburgh leads fellow Danville Vikings during a Snapchat story on Satuday at The News-Gazette.

Our three-times-a-year “Faces” series has grown quite a bit since we introduced it more than a dozen years ago. In Year 1, students simply posed for pictures. Today, that’s just the start of an entertaining multi-media experience.

Faces of the Fall
Students from Hoopeston Area pose for parent photos outside our radio studios.

Big thanks to 370 students from 45 area high schools who visited The News-Gazette — all in uniform and many accompanied by parents — for Faces of the Fall, which wrapped up Monday and played out on Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

08162022 TOTM3.jpg
Oakwood football players pose for portraits in The News-Gazette photo studio

Individual pictures will begin running in print on Sunday and continue daily through November. They’ll also soon be available at news-gazette.com.

08162022 TOTM4.jpg
Dave Leake works with a Central volleyball player on a radio spot that will air on WDWS and WHMS.

The radio spots promoting all sorts of sports — from Bret Bielema’s show to the WHMS Prep Football Game of the Week — will start airing Monday on 1400-AM and 97.5-FM.

Be sure to give the kids a listen and a look.

Likas
Arcola volleyball players answer questions from Colin Likas

