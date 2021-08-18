Top of the Morning, Aug. 18, 2021
Connie Carper’s love for Hessel Park was clear to everyone in her Champaign neighborhood.
Day after day, year after year, she could be seen walking the popular park that draws visitors of all ages and picking up trash, serving as a one-woman cleanup crew.
“I was amazed how dedicated she was,” said Jeff McGill, who first met Connie at the park in 2010. “Most people would get tired of doing what she did, but she had a passion for it. She loved that park.”
Connie’s volunteer efforts have been put on hold, however, due to her ongoing battle with cancer.
But the daily cleanup continues thanks to McGill and three others: Sharon Foreman, Julie Creek and Bill Wienski. The group met last week at Hessel Park to devise a plan to keep Connie’s beautification project running. Armed with buckets donated by Champaign Do It Best Hardware, they’ve taken the baton from Connie — and walked with it every day.
“What better way to honor someone than to pick up the mantle and keep it going?” McGill said.
The “Connie Carper Crew” has room to grow, McGill said (email him at jcm326@comcast.net to get started). All it requires is an hour of your time once a week.
Connie is aware of the group’s initiative.
“I told her sister (Diane) what we were going to do,” McGill said. “She said when she told Connie that, Connie smiled. She hadn’t seen Connie smile in weeks.”