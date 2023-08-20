White squirrels continue to draw tourists to Olney, Mayor Mark Lambird said. But the furry critters won’t be the reason the streets are stuffed with visitors on April 8.
The Richland County town will offer prime viewing for a total eclipse, similar to the spectacle that had everyone scrambling for those funky glasses in August 2017.
“If you’ve seen one, it’s pretty breathtaking,” said Lambird, who traveled south for a better view in ‘17. ”We’re fortunate to have several large, outdoor spaces, and we’re expecting a fairly large crowd. We’re just keeping our fingers crossed about the weather because it is spectacular.”
Lambird said the eclipse celebration — “a festival atmosphere” — will kick off Friday ahead of Monday’s main event. The Olney lineup will have a C-U flavor, too, as 25 or so members of the Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society will pack up their telescopes and set up shop at Musgrove Park. The group did a similar thing near Ozark in ‘17.
“If you want the best show, you have to be south of an Effingham-to-Paris line,” CUAS President Dave Leake said.
As a warmup, CUAS will host a watch party at Market at the Square in Urbana for a less-impactful eclipse — at least in the Midwest — on Saturday, Oct. 14.
Leake said it’ll be a minute until the next total eclipse in these parts: 2045.
“As long as we get clear skies — April in the Midwest, you worry about — I think it’ll be just as great (as ‘17),” Leake said.
Leake will have plenty more in his Prairie Skies column (Sundays). For information, visit cuas.org.