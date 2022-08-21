Top of the Morning, Aug. 21, 2022
In the coming days, Danville’s Rose Walker will load up a trailer stuffed with quilts, pillow cases, crib sheets, diapers and children’s books and head to the flood-ravaged parts of Kentucky.
The goodwill mission is a result of a simple question Walker posed to her quilting group comprised of women in Vermilion County: Can we help?
“I wasn’t quite expecting this kind of outpouring at all — and it’s still coming in,” Walker said. “I was amazed at these ladies.”
Creative Covers was formed 12 years ago to make quilts for good causes. Thanks to the likes of Walker, Catlin’s Barb Monson, Danville’s Faye Williamson, Westville’s Beth Weber, Oakwood’s Joy Boggs, Danville’s Donna Gash, Westville’s Helen Shouse among others, countless prayers have been answered — from women’s shelters to churches to schools to police departments.
“We’re just a group of nutty women,” Monson said, “who know there is a need for what we do.”
Walker was visiting Stearns, Ky., as part of a contingent from Ridgeview Baptist Church in Danville when the latest request came in. She reached out to Monson ahead of the crew’s monthly meeting at Catlin’s community building. The group was able to turn donated material into 89 quilts — “some bigger, some smaller” — in a jiffy. The reaction from her Kentucky connection was “Oh, wow! The Lord does work miracles,” Walker said.
If you’d like to pitch in, call Walker (217-443-4463) or Monson (217-213-9283). There’s always room at the quilting rack.
What keeps the 55-and-over group going?
“The people,” Walker said. “Everyone here feels they are blessed with what they have and they just want to share those blessings.”
Email Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com