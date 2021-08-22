Top of the Morning, Aug. 22, 2021
For being a radio rookie, Michaela Powell came off sounding as smooth as Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart.
“Kind of nervewracking,” the ALAH senior said after taping a promotional spot that will air this fall on WDWS 1400-AM. “But really fun.”
As part of Saturday’s high school photo shoot at The News-Gazette, WDWS producer Ed Bond invited about 40 students to try their hand — and voice — at radio. Reading from scripts touting our coverage of Illini sports and local programming, the kids “sounded like pros,” Bond said.
Fisher junior Mikaela Kelley taped a spot as her grandfather, Larry Harris, stood by. The golfer was relaxed, as if on the practice green.
“It’s just cool to be here and see how everything works,” Kelley said.
Both Powell and Kelley admitted to leaning toward country music when turning on the radio. Both also said they’d give WDWS a try knowing their commercials would soon be airing.
Powell said her parents “will be proud of me for steppig out of my comfort zone,” she said. “It’s going to be weird hearing my voice on the radio.”
About Saturday’s project
More than 300 students from 45 schools visited in uniform for Faces of the Fall portraits that will run in our print editions starting later this month. News-Gazette Photo Editor Robin Scholz will also publish photo galleries at news-gazette.com.
The fun played out on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (search for “News-Gazette”).