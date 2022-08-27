Top of the Morning, Aug. 27, 2022
The season has arrived with plenty of excitement for the players of the Central Illinois Youth Football League.
The organization will play its 2022 regular season schedule across seven sites, with the championship games for all three divisions Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium.
“I actually just reached out to the DIA earlier this year to kind of gauge their interest to see if it was something that they would be willing to do,” said CIYFL board member Patrick Rouse. “They were more than accommodating in helping us get back over there.”
Players will pack Memorial Stadium today as well to watch the Illini open their season against Wyoming. Rouse expects roughly 500 players to be in attendance clad in their jerseys, which should be easy to spot: None of them are blue and orange or brown and gold.
Numbers seem to be ticking upward for the league, which encompasses teams in Champaign, Danville, Urbana, Rantoul and St. Joseph. It’s an encouraging sign for the future of football in the area.
“It’s somewhat anecdotal for me, but the last two years, I think looking at the numbers for (the teams that are in our league), I think the future is probably a little brighter (based on the numbers that we’re seeing), as long as these kids stay with it,” Rouse said.
Among the sites the league is using for regular-season games is Rantoul Family Sports Complex.
“Last year, you know, when we couldn’t use (Memorial Stadium) for the championship game, Rantoul was more than accommodating, and we were able to hold our championship games up there … it was a thrill for the kids to have those fields,” he said.