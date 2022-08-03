Top of the Morning, Aug. 3, 2022
After Friday night’s Run4Raley in downtown Philo — now in Year 15 — Leslie Kirby will kick back and relax with her family and the 25 volunteers who do heavy lifting to make the fundraiser possible.
“We never expected to get this far,” she said. “It’s insanity to think it’s been that long. We didn’t really have a goal when we started other than to raise money. We’re grateful and thankful for how far it’s come.”
Leslie and her husband, Luke, introduced the event after their daughter — 7-week-old Raley Lynn — passed away in 2008. It has generated more than $226,000 for the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation.
“We feel we’ve been able to help families find answers to some of their questions,” Leslie said.
Friday’s inspiring scene not only offers a 5K run, 1-mile walk and kids’ dash but food trucks, inflatables and face-painting. If you’d like to participate, registration starts at 6 p.m. in front of the Franks Center. If you’d like to donate, visit umdf.org/Run4Raley.
We’ll have more in Friday’s Meeting Minutes & More section in The News-Gazette.
Of all the good that comes with Run4Raley, Leslie and Luke get a big kick out of seeing their daughters — 12-year-old Tatum and 8-year-old Cambria — participate in the running events.
“It’s absolutely amazing,” Leslie said. “It gives them a connection (with Raley Lynn) that they don’t have physically.”