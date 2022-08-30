Top of the Morning, Aug. 30, 2022
As we assemble our panel of student reporters for Year 7 of High School Confidential (start date: Sept. 25), some of what’s happening in our area hallways:
It might be the earliest homecoming celebration ever seen in these parts, but the kids at Blue Ridge High School are into it nonetheless.
On Sunday night, a lively crowd gathered in the old gym as Gracie Shaffer and Riley Pruitt were crowned queen and king.
“It’s new to all of us, but we’re making it work,” senior and student council President Dylan Coffey said. “It’s going good so far.”
Labor Day used to serve as the unofficial start to a new school year. But in Farmer City, homecoming week will be in the rearview mirror by Monday.
The Knights have adjusted well, however, building floats and decorating hallways in the dog days of August. They’ll wear boots to school on Tuesday (it’s Country Day), parade through downtown on Wednesday (6 p.m. start), cheer on the 1-0 football team on Friday (Metro-East Lutheran doesn’t stand a chance) and dance the night away on Saturday.
Planning started in the spring.
“We had never done it before, so we didn’t know if everyone would like it,” student council adviser and registrar Jill Hardesty said. “We thought maybe it would bring school spirit out in some people, a good way to start the year. I think it’s worked.”