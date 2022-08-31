Top of the Morning, Aug. 31, 2022
Not that the game-day experience at Tuscola’s Memorial Field needs any help. We were reminded at Friday’s first News-Gazette/WHMS Game of the Week, an overflow crowd rooting on the Warriors against rival Arcola.
Still, Brett Adkisson’s giant American flag has nudged it a notch higher.
A few years ago, the Tuscola High grad (Class of 1987) and local businessman (he owns Adkisson Construction) began parking a 30-ton crane with a 150-foot reach behind the west end zone, using it to hoist a 60x30 nylon flag high in the sky.
You can practically see it from Villa Grove.
“I’ve been told it adds to the ambience of the game,” the 53-year-old said.
You think?
“Now, whenever we don’t have it at a game, we hear about it,” he said.
Adkisson takes his mammoth Old Glory on the road, too, displaying it for Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Fourth of July celebrations among others. He’s on his third flag — each runs around $1,700, he said — as the previous two were ruined by storms.
During football season, he moves it into position the morning of the game and takes it down after the final horn, doing his darndest to follow the U.S. Flag Code.
He’s toying with the idea of adding a Tuscola flag to the setup, but Stars and Stripes will remain the primary focus.
“We’ve had great reaction to it,” he said. “It has been a large hit around Tuscola.”