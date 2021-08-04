Top of the Morning, Aug. 4, 2021
Members of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association visited Tuesday to hand-deliver a Hall of Fame plaque recognizing our sport department as its “Organization of the Year.”
The friendly gesture comes ahead of the IBCA’s Hall of Fame banquet on Aug. 28 at Redbird Arena in Normal.
The on-site recognition “is a good thing for us, too,” said the IBCA’s Steve Allen, who was joined by Bruce Firchau and Mark Kleeman. “It gives us a chance to go to cool places and meet great people.”
The IBCA noted our “serious devotion to local preps sports,” including long-running all-state teams in boys’ and girls’ basketball, football and volleyball.
“The honor of being selected to The News-Gazette All-State team is a crowning achievement for most of our prep student-athletes,” Allen said.
N-G Sports Editor Matt Daniels said the plaque will complement the national honors received by the sports department over the last 25 years.
“We like to stay behind the scenes and report on other people’s accomplishments, but it was cool to get recognized for something we spend considerable time and energy in producing,” Daniels said.