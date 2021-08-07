Top of the Morning, Aug. 7, 2021
The goal for the dozen or so teachers who have volunteered as Dairy Queen carhops this weekend is simple: “Try not to spill anything on anybody,” Susan Riley said. “We might just bring a new level of incompetence to the job, but it’s worth it.”
From 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, staff from Gibson City’s elementary, middle and high schools will be on duty at the DQ on First Street. Always-helpful owner Bob Patel is an understanding type, so that helps. So does a reduced menu that makes it easier on the temporary order-takers.
“We feel really good about what we do here at school,” said Riley, a high school math teacher. “But you might want to lower your expectations of us Sunday night.”
That it’s for a good cause eliminates much of the stress, though, Riley said. Tips collected will go toward a communitywide fundraising effort for Gibson City second-grader Finn Fairley, who is battling leukemia (visit news-gazette.com for our earlier story). Patel said he’d donate a portion of Sunday’s take, too, which should make a difference: “It’s our busiest day,” he said.
On Aug. 13, teachers will join students from the high school at the four-way stop at Sangamon and Eighth to collect #FightWithFinn donations from passersby. A day later, downtown will be the backdrop of another ambitious fundraiser.
To contribute in any way — at any time — call Susie Tongate at 309-825-0311.
“Gibson City is a good place,” Riley said. “No one ever hesitates to help out.”