— I had the pleasure of working the beer tent run by the Mahomet Lions at Saturday’s Mahomet Music Festival. Proceeds from the popular, thirst-quenching fundraiser go toward sight and sound requests (eyeglasses, eye screenings, hearing aids) and to support scholarships and projects, such as Bulldog trails at Middletown Prairie Elementary School.

— After a summer’s worth of work by members of C-U Sunrise Rotary, the Decker Garden at Mattis Park in Champaign will be rededicated at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Donors, friends and former students of the late Don Decker will be on hand.

Service-club news to report? Email Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.

Vice President of News

Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.