As part of our welcome addition to Sunday’s News-Gazette — a weekly column spotlightling Champaign County’s vibrant museum scene — Perry Morris tells an interesting tale of a surveyor’s compass (flip to B-7 in Local).
Today’s “Inside Out” column by Morris is timely, too, given the role the Champaign County History Museum played in next week’s Taste of Champaign-Urbana.
Since it reopened in 2017, the museum has hosted monthly "History Talks." On Saturday, it was Tom Kacich’s turn to entertain and inform (above). Our longtime columnist and resident historian touched on The News-Gazette’s proud history, including the early days of The Central Illinois Gazette (we supported Abe Lincoln).
“A lively, engaged audience,” Kacich said.
Watch for yourself below:
Next week: The Sousa Archives & Center for American Music and its role with Urbana’s Sweetcorn Festival.