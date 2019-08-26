Are you ready for some football?
The News-Gazette Media team sure is. And starting tonight — and every Monday night during the football season — on WDWS 1400-AM, we’ve got three hours devoted almost exclusively to talking football.
Here’s what’s coming up:
At 5 p.m., head to Scotty’s Brewhouse for SportsTalk, where host Steve Kelly raps with sports writers Matt Daniels, Scott Richey and Bob Asmussen. This week’s guest: hard-hitting former Illini J Leman.
In the 6 o’clock hour will be preps coordinator Colin Likas, quarterback of our popular SERVPRO Prep Football Confidential show (also on WHMS 97.5-FM). Likas and Jim Rossow will preview the upcoming season, which begins Friday.
“My biggest hope with this year’s version of the show will be putting an emphasis on interviews — with athletes, coaches and others associated with local high school football,” Likas said. “Jim Rossow and I shooting the breeze still will be an element on the show, but we feel listeners want to hear from those who are directly involved with making Friday night lights so exciting in East Central Illinois.”
The Lovie Smith Radio Show (also on WHMS 97.5-FM) is at Papa Del’s on Neil Street. Host Brian Barnhart will be joined by the fourth-year Illini coach.
“I always enjoy visiting with Coach Smith about Illini football each Monday night during the season,” said Barnhart. “He is not only the Illinois coach but he is a big college and pro football fan as well and that makes for an enjoyable hour each week with him. I am also looking forward to sharing great pizza at Papa Del’s with our Illini fans.”
News-Gazette Media Vice President Mike Haile is pumped about the Monday night lineup.
“This is sports radio at its best,” he said. “Our listeners according to the latest audience ratings figures love these Monday night products. This has been a very successful advertising vehicle for a number of our key advertisers.”