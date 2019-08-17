Those who remember Brandon Barfell from his early years at Danville High School may be surprised to see him today.
See, the cross-country runner checked in around 140 pounds. That was two years and about 40 pounds ago.
The May graduate — currently a DACC freshman studying to become a personal trainer — was unhealthy and unhappy. And the victories he was seeing in the weight room were uplifting.
“I always had anxiety before races and it caused me not to eat. My cheekbones were visible,” he said. “I’ve always liked lifting; I’d just never committed to it.”
Fast forward two years to Aug. 10, when he bench pressed 290 pounds and dead lifted 475, breaking a pair of 198-pound weight class Next Generation Powerlifting Federation state records during a powerlifting meet at Tilton’s True Grit Fitness.
And that could be just the beginning.
“I want to do more competing. I’ve wanted to do a strong man contest — they do stones and logs and all that. With my agility from running I might be pretty good at that. I’m for sure down to do some more powerlifting. Right now I’m just trying to get stronger.”