0804 totm2 Ride for Ray

From left: Cliff Channell, Rae Spooner and her daughter, Sophia Spooner, at the Muscular Dystrophy Association office in Urbana.

The amount of money raised by this summer’s Ride For Ray in Savoy was impressive. How organizers delivered the check this week was even better.

0804 totm Ride for Ray

Rae Spooner traveled to the Muscular Dystrophy Association office in Urbana on the tricycle that was used by her late husband, Ray, late in his battle with ALS. Rae was joined by her daughter, Sophia, and Ride for Ray organizer Cliff Channell to hand over $20,000, which will go toward ALS research and care centers in Champaign, Peoria and Springfield.

“An awesome DIY event,” MDA development coordinator Katelyn Emmerling said. “What they did on their own is definitely something you don’t see every day.”

