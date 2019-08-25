Halfway through her college career, Sarah Sigmon’s hard-to-believe streak is intact.
At 12:30 p.m. Monday — the first day of classes — the junior will visit Alma Mater and take a selfie. It’s something she’s done every school day since the former Georgetown Fair Queen arrived at the University of Illinois. “Monday’s trip will be my 289th selfie,” she said. “I am as proud as ever to be an Illini.”
The streak — updated on Instagram (@selfieswithalma) — started Aug. 28, 2017, and will end in May 2021. She spices it up by wearing “different hats, jackets and scarves.”
Last year, UI Chancellor Robert Jones followed Sigmon on Instagram, “which to me was super exciting and like having a celebrity follow it,” she said. “If any celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres or any of the late-night television hosts want to follow me, I am here ready and waiting with open arms just like Alma.”