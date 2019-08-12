The latest edition of News-Gazette Media’s Central Illinois Business is now available.
Editor Christine Walsh says this edition features stories about businesses that have all the right ingredients for success.
Among the highlights:
“Our cover story is about Prairie Fruits Farm, which was recently selected by the state’s tourism office as one of the most Instagrammable places in Illinois,” Walsh said. “We look at how they use a sustainable approach to agritourism.”
Walsh says another business featured is ATSP Innovations, a Research Park developer and producer of resins, which was recently selected for a NASA contract award.
“These people are involved with some cutting-edge innovation, right here in our backyard,” Walsh said.
