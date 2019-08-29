It’s not unusual to hear from readers wanting more Illini coverage by our top-notch sports department.
But from Switzerland?
Brian Howell and his family (wife Susanne and kids Marius and Noa LynN) live in Birmensdorf, near Zurich. He reached out to us as UI football camp was starting.
“I have always been an Illini fan,” he said. “I grew up in Decatur and have been going to games and watching pretty much since the Jeff George era in football and the Ken Norman era in basketball.”
Even in the shadows of the Alps, he’s not alone.
“I have on a handful of occasions seen some Illini gear on the street and given somebody the ‘I-L-L,’” he said. “Without fail, they always give me the ‘I-N-I.’”
Which program gets better first, Brad Underwood’s or Lovie Smith’s?
“I think Underwood,” he said. “Not only do I like how the team is shaping up this year, but it just feels like the gap between top-mid and bottom in football is larger and takes a little longer. With that said, I am excited about football’s progress. I’m blindly optimistic, like all of us Illini lifers.”