Top of the Morning, Aug. 7, 2019
When she was 5, Corinn Crippin’s picture ran in The News-Gazette after she was named 2007 Little Miss Georgetown. Twelve years later, her stage presence is stronger than ever.
The Westville High senior — and Danville Area Community College freshman — on Monday night was crowned 2019 Georgetown Fair Queen. She admitted she “nearly blacked out, almost fell over and stared crying,” when told she won. “I’m still on Cloud 9, floating,” she said Tuesday between appearances at a morning swine show and evening talent show. “It’s like a dream.”
On Friday, Crippin will join the state’s other fair queens in Springfield before returning to Georgetown to introduce country star Tyler Farr.
It’s just the start.
“The end goal — far, far, far down the road — is to compete for Miss America,” Crippin said.
Family and friends cheered on Crippin in T-shirts made for the occasion that played off her appreciation of agriculture: “Corinn’s Herd” on the back, “She Comes From Good Stock” on the front.
Fair queen “is just a piece,” her mom, Julie, said. “There are so many things she wants to do. She wants to utilize this to become a staple in the community.”