We’ll spotlight the latest archery achievements of Champaign’s Jefferson Middle School and Centennial High School in the coming days. For starters:
Maria Heller, who has won gobs of medals, ribbons and trophies since taking up archery as a seventh-grader, picked up something more significant over the weekend:
A college scholarship.
The Centennial High School senior left Nashville, Tenn., with $2,500 to be used for tuition. She cashed in by finishing fifth in the Team USA all-star competition.
“It was a pretty great feeling,” the 16-year-old said. “I’m glad I can help out my family.”
Heller’s parents, Flo and Michael, were on hand and celebrated with their daughter afterward at Shake Shack.
Maria has been a state champ at the middle and high school level. Whether she competes in college is uncertain.
One option is attending the UI, where she said her top priority would be to start an archery club.
“There’d be quite a bit of interest because I know a lot of kids (from Champaign) would want to continue it — even as a hobby — instead of letting it go,” she said. “A lot of kids don’t want to put their bow away.”