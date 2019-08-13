The honor roll of area state-fair stars continues to grow.
Joining the hog-calling and karaoke champs spotlighted in these pages Monday: Paxton’s Faith Foster (Grand Champion Poultry Meat Pen), a 17-year-old high school senior. She celebrated at Saturday’s Parade of Champions in Springfield and will be honored at tonight’s Sale of Champions.
“She was stunned,” said her dad, Darrell, adding “she knew her chickens were quality birds.”
Faith is a longtime member of Gibson City’s Prairie Fire 4H club.
