I’m happy to announce that Season 2 of our groundbreaking radio program devoted to high school football will kick off next Monday.
“Servpro Prep Football Confidential” will air from 6-7 p.m. on WDWS 1400-AM and WHMS 97.5-FM. Just as in Year 1, News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas will chat up area coaches, players and referees while unveiling his weekly Top 10 team rankings.
We’ll use Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram during the show to cater to our growing social-media crowd. We’ll also post the podcast at news-gazette.com soon after the show ends.
Guest recommendations? Email Likas at clikas@news-gazette.com.
