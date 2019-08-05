Deanna Reinhart remembers in amazement watching her mom finish the Celebrity Cypher in the newspaper.
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, how do you ever figure out that X equals J?’” said the substitute teacher in the Villa Grove school district.
Nowadays, Reinhart is sort of a whiz, doing it darn near every day — and her affinity for doing those puzzles earned her a $50 gift card to local favorite Jarlings Custard Cup.
Reinhart was selected out of a host of entries sent in for a contest as part of our Summer Puzzle Book, which was inserted into the July 3 editions.
Reinhart and her husband, Jim, a farmer near Villa Grove, even race to try to do the daily Jumble.
Deanna said she enjoys the puzzles as a way to keep her mind sharp “and for the challenge of it.”
For now, though, Reinhart is simply enjoying the spoils of her victory.
“I love going to Jarlings. We don’t go there that often,” she said. “We’ve been there once already. We stood in a very long line, but it was worth it!”
And she has already planned out what she’s getting the next time she makes it up to Jarlings.
“Next time, I’ll get a chocolate soda,” she said. “I used to take my aunt to Jarlings, and she’d always get one.”
There are still copies available of the Spring and Summer Puzzles Books available for $1.50 apiece at our downtown Champaign office.
The Fall Puzzle Book will be in the Oct. 2 News-Gazette. Do you have a puzzle you would like to see included — or one you’d like us to dump? — let me know at mgoebel@news-gazette.media.