Two Illinois-football-related dates to remember:
— On Sept. 21: Tailgreat, so popular during the 1980s, returns to Memorial Stadium when Nebraska visits. Soon-to-be-announced celebrity judges will determine awards for Best Barbecue and Most Creative Tailgate. The timing is good in that it’s Hall of Fame weekend.
— On Nov. 9: Lovie Smith’s team will have musical backing for its trip to Michigan State, where the Marching Illini will enjoy their annual road gig. The band’s popularity continues to soar, with a record number of students auditioning for the 375-member outfit.
At news-gazette.com
Here’s what was trending at our website, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,093,309 pageviews:
TOP STORIES
1. Slain UI scholar’s family told remains might be in Vermilion County landfill
2. Body found in Champaign ID’d
3. Viaduct crowd has city’s attention
TOP SPORTS STORIES
1. Illini training camp notes: Betiku could be a difference maker
2. Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruiting takes assistant to Greece
3. Good Morning, Illini Nation: ‘We’re more confident and more comfortable’
TOP PHOTO GALLERIES
1. Illinois Football Training Camp Day 1
2. On The Town: Entrepreneur of the Year Banquet
3. Significant Structures: Barham Building
TOP VIDEOS
1. Esquire honors its deceased regulars
2. Underwood discusses Italy trip