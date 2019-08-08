Today at Cunnigham Children’s Home in Urbana, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will celebrate the Rosann Gelvin Noel Education Center, which opened in March. The open-to-the-public festivities start at 11 a.m. with tours to follow. It’s the latest way to spotlight the notable contributions of the Noel family, Lou and Mary Henson, and Kendall Gill.
On Monday, Lou Henson and Co. will jet to Norman, Okla., for another honor. He’s part of the seven-member 2019 Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame class that will be wined and dined that night at Riverwind Showplace Theatre.
The 87-year-old Henson, born in Okay, Okla., lives in Champaign. On Tuesday, the multiple Hall of Famer stopped by The News-Gazette and said he’s feeling chipper and looking forward to Monday’s trip.