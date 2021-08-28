Top of the Morning, August 28, 2021
The smell of gasoline and the sound of revving engines filled the air in a State Farm Center parking lot Friday as a wide array of classic and modern souped-up cars pulled in.
When the parade of cars arrived around noon for the final stop of the five-day, five-city Hot Rod Power Tour, all four quadrants of the arena’s lot were nearly full for the last of five stops on the tour.
“They make this kind of a family reunion of car lovers,” said Visit Champaign County’s Mike Koon, who helped hand out souvenir glasses to participants in the organization’s tent. “There’s all kinds of stories about how they bought their car, things that happened to their car, people they’ve met along the way who have a shared interest in it. It’s really cool.”
How much of an economic impact the event would have on the community was a question heading into the weekend, especially considering Champaign was the final stop on the tour.
Visit Champaign County received good news on that front.
“(The organizers) mentioned that most people are staying overnight, which was a question,” Koon said. “We haven’t been the last stop before, but it looks like everybody’s going to stay tonight.”
Along with the Illinois football game and the Half Century of Progress Farm Show in Rantoul, the sight of cars pulling into the Hot Rod Tour after a year off in 2020 was one Koon relished.
“We’re just glad to have events back,” Koon said. “It’s been a long road back. Between this and the Half-Century Farm Show in Rantoul, those are two huge events in Champaign County, and we’re hoping they can continue.”