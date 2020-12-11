Top of the Morning, Dec. 11, 2020
Tim Sinclair is sticking with the NBA as a public-address announcer. He is simply changing courts.
Instead of the Bankers Life Fieldhouse and the Indiana Pacers, Sinclair will be at the United Center with the Chicago Bulls.
“It’s good for a number of reasons,” Sinclair said. “One, it’s the team in the state where I’ve lived most of my life and I’ve cheered for most of my life. From that perspective, it’s a lot of fun. Also, it’s just in the same place as two of my other teams. It makes travel better.”
The move adds to Sinclair’s growing list of gigs. The “ciLiving” host on WCIA also serves as public-address announcer for Illinois men’s and women’s basketball, the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Fire.
Sinclair’s work starts tonight, when the Bulls play an exhibition game against the Houston Rockets.
Going to work for the six-time champions is a thrill for Sinclair. He replaces Tommy Edwards. Before Edwards, Ray Clay handled the duties during the Michael Jordan years.
“It’s one of the best sports franchises in the world and the most recognized. It was hard to say no,” Sinclair said.
Working with the Bulls will cause Sinclair to miss a couple of Illini men’s and women’s games this season because of conflicts.
When Sinclair was approached about the position with the Bulls, he initially said no: “I just didn’t feel like I could leave the Pacers.”
But when he went to work with the Bears this season, he reconsidered. It gives him a chance to be with multiple teams in the same city.
This Sunday, he’s got a Bears game at noon and a Bulls game at 7 p.m. It’s a 4.7-mile trip from Soldier Field to United Center.
Working at United Center won’t be new for Sinclair. He announced two Illinois men’s basketball games in the building and the NBA All-Star Game.
Sinclair is coming off five weeks in the NBA bubble in Florida. He also was in the WNBA bubble for another five weeks.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.