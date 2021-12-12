Top of the Morning, Dec. 12, 2021
The flagpole outside English Brothers Co. on North Neil Street in Champaign gets the same attention today as it did when it went up in 1957.
Employees raise Old Glory each weekday morning, “glad to carry on a tradition,” company President R.J. Hynes said.
His grandfather, past English Brothers CEO Ed Hynes, “always made sure the American flag was on display everyday when he reported to work,” R.J. Hynes said. “That was very important to him.”
Ed Hynes served in the U.S. Army and is a member of American Legion Post 24 in Champaign, which hands out a monthly award for proper display of the flag. English Brothers, which has had a hand in the construction of so many of our community’s significant structures — flagpoles included — is December’s recipient.
The plaque delivered by Post 24’s Chuck Zelinsky — as well as the award announcement in the Post 24 newsletter – now are on display at company headquarters.
“We’re proud to honor all the people who have serving our country,” R.J. Hynes said.
Do you know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.