Top of the Morning, Dec. 14, 2021
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the kids who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette). Next up: Westville senior Bryce Burnett (Twitter: @Bry24ce; Instagram: @bry72ce; Snapchat: @king_Bryce1224).
His college football signing ceremony will take place at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday inside Westville High’s gym.
But Bryce Burnett probably wouldn’t mind moving it to Main Street. He has that many people to thank in and around Vermilion County.
“Great teachers, coaches and mentors in the community have helped shape the person I am today,” the senior said. “This is something that the community can pat themselves on the back.”
For the past two years, Burnett has shared news from Westville as part of High School Confidential in The News-Gazette. Considering all that he’s involved in, Burnett is a correspondent definitely in the know. He’s a three-sport star and National Honor Society member who has served as president of both his class and student council.
His plans are to play football at Eastern Illinois and study biochemistry.
“I have always loved science, and my goal in life is to help the world in some way and also change the world through medicine,” he said.