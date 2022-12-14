Top of the Morning, Dec. 14, 2022
On Wednesdays, we’ll introduce the talented students who make up Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. Next up: Iroquois West’s Calli Kraft. Follow her on Twitter (@callikraft), Instagram (@calli.kraft) and Snapchat (@callik05).
We were thrilled to add Iroquois West to our High School Confidential lineup this year. It’s been fun for Calli Kraft, too.
“My favorite part about writing for the High School Confidential is when teachers and staff will tell me how they liked seeing my articles in the paper,” the 17-year-old senior said. “Seeing students retweet my work is just as great.”
Kraft, the oldest of three siblings who is planning to pursue a career in marketing and advertising, has done a wonderful job on the beat despite a hectic schedule. She’s involved in student council, Students Active in Education, Spanish Club, Scholastic Bowl, Student Leadership Team, yearbook and cheerleading.
“I’m honestly pretty emotional as I reach the official halfway mark of my senior year,” she said. “However, as I experience my lasts in high school, I am definitely looking forward to the many firsts that are offered in college.”
Growing up in tiny Danforth — “where neighbors are considered as family” — she also has enjoyed attending school in slightly bigger Gilman.
“Gilman is such a cool town for many reasons. You can almost always find something new to try, or someone new to support,” she said. “Small businesses make up a majority of Gilman, which I think is one of the coolest parts.”