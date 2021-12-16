Top of the Morning, Dec. 16, 2021
A year after COVID-19 did a number on holiday celebrations at Clark-Lindsey Village, festive is back on the menu.
Wednesday’s activities included an indoor snowball fight.
“That was so much fun,” said Karen Blatzer, Clark-Lindsey director of marketing. “It really was lively. We really got into it.”
“For this week, we are labeling it ‘Making Spirits Bright.’ “
There are scheduled events this week and next for residents and staff. Included are chances to get pictures taken with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
In the years before COVID-19, the holidays were traditionally very active at Clark-Lindsey. The facility is home to about 250 residents, who welcome the return to normalcy.
“Everybody is just really excited to be able to be together,” Blatzer said.
Precautions are still being taken, with masks being worn inside.
The Champaign-Urbana community has reached out to the residents and staff. There have been cards and drawings dropped off. Middle school students at Countryside School made sock snowmen for the residents.
“They were all decorated cute,” Blatzer said. She took the snowmen to residents at Meadowbrook Health Center, who picked out their favorites.
“They were just delighted,” Blatzer said. “It just made their day.”