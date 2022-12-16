It has been a tumultuous season for the Danville North Ridge Middle School eighth-grade girls’ basketball team with a very happy ending.
The team was celebrated at the school Thursday before it left for Normal Parkside to play in the Illinois Elemetary School Association Class 4A state championship game. North Ridge lost 40-26 to Quincy Junior High in the championship game to finish the season with a 23-3 record.
Quincy won the state title with a 29-1 record.
After their second-place state finish, the team will be honored at the school this morning with pictures being taken and the state tournament hardware going into the North Ridge trophy case. It starts with a Walk of Champions at 9:15 a.m.
Drew O’Connell, the school’s athletic director, took over as coach just before the season.
“We have quite the story,” O’Connell said.
Led by captains Jada Bell and Ashanti Conaway, North Ridge earned the No. 1 seed in the Mahomet Regional. The school hadn’t won a regional since 2015 before that box got checked.
“Really, the whole year, we’ve been making history,” O’Connell said.
Bell is averaging 24 points per game in the postseason.
In the tournament, North Ridge beat defending state champion Taylorville (24-2), 16-3 Bolingbrook Jane Addams and 22-1 Lockport Oak Prairie.
“We went through some powerhouses,” O’Connell said.
It was the first state tournament final appearance for North Ridge since 1990, when the seventh-grade team finished as runner-up.