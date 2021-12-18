Top of the Morning, Dec. 18, 2021
For the few weeks, hats and gloves hung from a tree that sits in the middle the floor of the the RE/MAX Realty office in Champaign, and gifts sat under the tree.
The gifts and winter accessories were donated by RE/MAX associates to Champaign County Head Start.
On Thursday, the Head Start program distributed those hats, gloves and other small gifts at the Champaign Park District’s Winter Nights at Prairie Farms event. Illinois Public Media’s Kellie Blanden also handed out books to children.
“We thought this would be a good way for families to come out and enjoy some of the unseasonable weather,” Champaign County Head Start Off Sites Program Manager Michael Hogue said.
At Prairie Farms, where the animals are gone for the winter, lights are strung to decorate the central Champaign park. Champaign County Head Start, which serves children birth through 5 years old, had enough hats and gloves for around 100 families, Hogue said.
This isn’t the first time RE/MAX has joined with Head Start to make families’ holidays brighter. This was the fourth year the organization has held a hat and mitten drive, and for the second straight year, they gave families food for Thanksgiving.
“Last Thanksgiving we did food baskets, and this year, we did a community pantry, so the Head Start families could come up to the building and pick food up from that,” said Hogue, who also works for RE/MAX. “The agents thought, ‘We’re part of the community. We want to give.’”