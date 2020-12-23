Top of the Morning, Dec. 23, 2020
While designing and building their Little Free Pantry in 2018, the Williams family of Villa Grove received gobs of encouragement. But there were naysayers, too.
“People told us it’d be vandalized, that it wasn’t going to work,” Sonya Williams said. “There was some concern.”
Two and half years later, what started as a Girl Scouts project by then eighth-grader Amelia Williams continues to benefit so many in Douglas County. In a way, the homespun, small-town effort serves as the face of today’s 14-page Giving section devoted to our area’s hardworking nonprofits.
“We’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Sonya said.
While it was Amelia’s idea, her parents, Sonya and Timothy, and younger siblings, Lance and Natalia, had a hand in bringing it to life, be it hammering or painting or stocking a pantry fittingly made to look like a rail car. “We’re in Villa Grove,” Sonya said, “so it made sense to tie it to all the trains coming through.”
Open 24/7, the pantry at 406 First St. is stuffed with everything from food to household items to Christmas decorations. Another worry early on — that inventory would eventually run low — never materialized “thanks to a community with so much heart,” Sonya said. “Everyone’s been wonderful. No one wants to see anyone go hungry again.”
The amount of donations has at times forced Sonya to use her house’s porch for storage when the pantry fills up. That’s a good problem to have, she said, and has the family thinking about expanding their volunteer operation.
“We’re just blessed,” she said, “that everything has taken off the way it has.”
If interested in helping out, mail donations to the Williams family, 406 First St., Villa Grove, IL 61956