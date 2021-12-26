Top of the Morning, Dec. 26, 2021
Editor Jeff D’Alessio uses pages from News-Gazette print editions to wallpaper his office on Fox Drive (above). Many of them, he noticed this fall, included stories of gun violence.
“It’s a topic that we’d love to cover less of,” he said. “But it feels like we’re a long way from that.”
D’Alessio devoted the last few months of 2021 to research the issue for an eye-opening series that starts today and continues Tuesday and Wednesday. To complement his deep data dive, he tapped scores of experts, influencers and those impacted for their take on what’s happened and what can be done.
“It’s clear there’s no single solution,” he said. “But it’s also clear people are weary and in many cases, frightened.”
Our Community Conversation is just getting started. We’ll carry it into 2022 in print, online and on WDWS 1400-AM.
Your continued feedback is encouraged. Reach out to D’Alessio at jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
“As we’ve said many times, these pages are your pages,” he said. “The most insightful conversations are the ones driven by a diverse mix of community members. That’s the mission here.”