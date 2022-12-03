Ready, set, shoot.
Elks Lodge 2497 in Savoy will host a Hoop Shoot free throw contest at the Stephens Family YMCA on Dec. 11, a potential first step for basketball players age 8-13 to compete on a national stage.
“(Two years ago) we did it at the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, and we actually had the Parkland men’s basketball team come out,” organizer Jay King said. “They shot around with the kids from the Boys & Girls Club, and I thought it was awesome, getting to shoot around with those guys on the basketball team (and) just to see their faces light up.”
The contest is divided into three age groups — 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13 — with boys and girls competitions held separately.
All shooters will have a 10-minute warmup period before being judged on 25 free throws. Winners have a chance to climb the ladder all the way to the national finals, which will be held April 22 in Chicago.
“Our main goal at the Elks is to support kids, but mainly we support, like, disabled kids and veterans,” King said. “We do a lot for veterans as well. So this is just another event that we have yearly, statewide to help youth kids have something to do and look forward to each year.”
Registration for the free event will begin at 1 p.m. and all shooters will receive a T-shirt for their participation.