Top of the Morning, Dec. 5, 2020
Normally, the Champaign Central Interact Club focuses on physically bringing people together for events that benefit the community with a
5K in the fall and an International Fair in the spring.
This year, of course, neither of those events was viable. Instead, they’ve focused on reaching younger students with middle-school tutoring and this Sunday’s Holiday Storybook Hour, when students will host a Zoom call and read children’s books about Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas and other holidays.
“With us being in remote learning for most of the semester, we know that a lot of students don’t have books at home, so we’re hoping to kind of bring that connection to as many households as we can in the community,” club adviser Erin Carmichael said. “Those students are going to be reading a couple of different books on Zoom centered into different groups so that we can get reading into more homes.”
To get the link for the Zoom call, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, parents can email carmicer@u4sd.org. They can also email for information about middle-school tutoring. Carmichael hopes to have about 30 children on the call, but the club is open to as many who want to come. PDFs of the book pages will appear on the screen as students read.
“We’re hoping to bring some holiday cheer, because it’s been a very gloomy time right now,” Carmichael said.
This year’s strange circumstances have forced the community service club to serve young students in ways they haven’t before, and Carmichael hopes they put on tutoring sessions and events like the Storybook Hour in the future.
“If we can get the momentum going, I would love to continue that,” she said. “This has kind of been a fun experience to connect to more grade levels.”