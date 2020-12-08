Top of the Morning, Dec. 8, 2020
On Friday, Ron Stinebring sank — no lie — his fifth career hole-in-one, a 9-iron tee shot finding the cup at No. 8 at Lake of the Woods as playing partners Mark Yeakel, Charlie Odle and Terry Stairs looked on.
On Saturday, the 88-year-old from Urbana nearly did it again from the same tee box in Mahomet.
“The guys I was playing with were teasing me big time: ‘Well, are you going to get another one today?’“ he said. “I told them I’d do my best, then put it 5 feet from the pin.”
Most of us go a lifetime without an ace. Stinebring, who didn’t start golfing until he was 35, makes it look routine: four holes-in-one at Lake of the Woods (where he’s a 30-year member) to go along with his first in 1999 at Tinder Ridge Golf Club in Lacon.
Retired for 33 years, he tries to hit the links five days a week. Golfing, workouts at Planet Fitness, yardwork and handiwork (he made a living as a building contractor) keep Stinebring in tiptop shape. He’s married to Berniel with two daughters, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
His hole-in-one secret?
“It just happens,” he said. “You have to keep trying: Just hit your shot and hope.”