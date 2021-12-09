Top of the Morning, Dec. 9, 2021
Thanks to a chartered flight and a group of enthusiastic students, Illinois volleyball will enjoy a homecourt advantage — 1,029 miles from campus — at today’s Sweet 16 match.
Members of the student cheering section and pep band will be courtside when the Illini take on Nebraska at 8:30 p.m. in Austin, Texas.
“Spike Squad is planning to do what we do best — come in and invade the arena and be as loud as we can be to make it feel like we’re in Huff Hall again,” UI junior Kennedy Record said. “We want our team to know we love and support them! We’ll have some cheers up our sleeves though, I’m sure, so stay tuned.”
Record is taking over The News-Gazette’s Snapchat account for today’s there-and-back road trip. Tag along by seaching ‘News-Gazette’ on the app.
An Illini fan from Day 1, the 21-year-old UI junior and St. Thomas More grad has been “surrounded by Illinois sports since I can remember and have grown up going to games with my family,” she said. “My love for this university and for Illinois sports only grew immensely upon my arrival on campus as a student because the student experience is so much different than a normal fan experience.
“There are few people who love being an Illini fan as much as me.”