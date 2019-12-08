Top of the Morning, Dec. 8, 2019
Elmer Douglas has been there since Day 1 of the Atomic Dogs Motorcycle Club, founded some 40 years ago in Champaign.
Don’t let their tough exterior fool you.
“Some people think of bike clubs as a gang,” the Champaign Central grad said. “But we do a lot for the community.”
From sponsoring youth teams at Douglass Park to supporting the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club to handing out turkeys on Thanksgiving to supplying grub for CU Days, the Atomic Dogs regularly show their good side.
Next Saturday, they’ll be at it again. To raise money for and the spirits of Mark Stevenson — a friend of theirs who fell ill in October — the club is putting on a BBQ fundraiser at 401 E. Columbia Ave. The menu is loaded (ribs), the price is right ($5-$10) and the intent is uplifting (“It feels good, real good what they’re doing for me,” Stevenson said).
Here’s how we can help: Stop by the corner of North Fourth and Columbia on Dec. 14 from noon until, well, “until,” Atomic Dogs Marion Harrington (aka “Short Dog”) said, and chow down. They’ll deliver, too (217-530-3031, 217-369-6684 or 217-778-5290).
Or simply swing by and donate.
“(Mark) is there 10 out of 10 times for us,” said Johnny Towns (“Dollar Bill Dog”). “No one came to us, but we as club decided we needed to do something.”
News-Gazette