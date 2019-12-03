Top of the Morning, Dec. 3, 2019
Updates about two Christmas favorites:
— Santa returns to the Virginia Theatre on Wednesday, Thursday and Dec. 12 (5-7 p.m. each day). Kids of all ages are invited to downtown Champaign for a candy cane and a picture with the big fella at an event that is growing in popularity each December.
— It’s Year 10 for the inspiring and helpful Christmas Day dinner at First Christian Church in Champaign. Jim Turpin will emcee on Dec. 25. To reserve a spot or volunteer, call/text 217-493-9323 or visit fcc-online.org/christmasdinner.
