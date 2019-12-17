Top of the Morning, Dec. 17, 2019
The Christmas Eve Irregulars are opening their doors to the community for the 45th year — just a day earlier than the name suggests.
This year’s story-swapping celebration of local history is 4-7 p.m. on Dec. 23 at Allen Strong’s Classic Car Showroom at 1710 N. Willow Rd. in Urbana.
The Irregulars “are those who are still in town and can take time from the home and hearth to come for an hour or two to celebrate the history and the spirit of community,” founder and participant Bruce Hannon said.
Questions? Email Hannon at energy1434@gmail.com.
“Yes, 45 years is a long time,” Hannon said, “but the history of the community is even longer. It is this respectful sense of community and the need to regularly connect it to its history that drives me.”
Questions? Comments? Suggestions? Email The News-Gazette’s Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
News-Gazette