Top of the Morning, Feb. 10, 2022
For Beth and Jay Reutter, watching their daughter analyze the Olympics is easier on the nerves than watching her compete at the Games.
“There are too many opportunities to fall and get hurt in speedskating — injuries are why she had to retire,” Beth said. “When you’re in the TV booth, there’s no chance of getting hurt.”
Centennial High grad Katherine Reutter-Adamek, a Champaign native and two-time Olympic medalist, is providing short-track commentary for NBC at the Beijing Games. Her parents — now living in rural Urbana — are having a ball following along, climbing out of bed earlier than usual to catch her in action.
See for yourself on Friday: 5 a.m. on USA Network (live), 7:20 p.m. and 9:15 on NBC (taped).
New to the TV booth, Reutter-Adamek has impressed despite challenges of remote broadcasting (she’s in Milwaukee, and play-by-play partner Ted Robinson’s in Stamford, Conn.).
“She has a natural way of talking and never gets flustered,” Beth said. “It makes us think we should have encouraged her to do this a long time ago.”