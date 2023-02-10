In the coming weeks and months, you will be seeing E.K. Anna Hennequet’s work all over the place. That’s a good thing for the artist also known as EKAH (her initials).
Hennequet’s piece has been selected as the signature image for this year’s Boneyard Arts Festival.
The event is scheduled for April 14-16 at various venues throughout Champaign County.
The Boneyard is presented by 40 North/88 West.
Titled “Salmagundi,” the design will be featured on posters, billboards, print and online advertising, you name it.
“I’m a huge supporter of public art,” Hennequet said.
“It’s great. I feel honored. I can’t wait to see it all over the town.”
Over the years, Hennequet has participated in Boneyard and hopes to be involved this time in some capacity.
“Salmagundi” was selected by a panel of area art experts from among 70-plus entries.
Mahomet resident Hennequet has been in the area, off and on, for the past 20 years.
She was born in Seoul, South Korea. Her family moved to the U.S. when she was 10.
The daughter of a painter, Hennequet attended high school in New York City that specialized in art and then went to art college in New York.
She worked as a graphic designer, mostly doing commercial art. In the past eight years, she has turned to personal art.
For the signature image, she went back to her South Korean roots.
“These colors that I use actually come from the traditional colors in the Korean culture,” she said.
The drawing began with graphite on paper, which she often uses.