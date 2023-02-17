There has been a tweak in the lineup, but it is full speed ahead for Saturday’s tribute to Bruce Springsteen by local band The K-Tel’s.
Kenny Reiss, Mitch Marlow and Jack Brighton will play Springsteen’s classic album “Born in the USA” from start to finish at Urbana’s Rose Bowl, 106 N. Race St. The night kicks off with Sweet Melk at 8 p.m. and the K-Tel’s taking the stage at about 9.
There is no admission for the show, but there is a suggested donation of $10 to $15.
The K-Tel’s have plenty of guest musicians for the first-time event. They will be joined by local keyboardist/organist/pianist Kurt Reeder. Nathan Carman is handling the Clarence Clemons parts on the saxophone.
Carman, a member of the group Space Port, is a more recent addition to the lineup. Kayla Brown, Carrie Chandler, Kathy Harden, Dawna Nelson and Kenna Rae Reiss will sing. Guest performer Chachi is singing an additional tune.
Word of mouth for the show has been good, said Marlow.
“We’ve been hearing from a lot of people,” Marlow said.
The group has been preparing for weeks.
The band will perform the album in order: “Born in the USA,” “Cover Me,” “Darlington County,” “Working on the Highway,” “Downbound Train,” “I’m on Fire,” “No Surrender,” “Bobby Jean,” “I’m Going Down,” “Glory Days,” “Dancing in the Dark” and “My Hometown.” Seven of the songs were Top 10 singles.
Will the K-Tel’s try another album concert in the future?
“We’re talking about it,” Marlow said. “It’s a lot of work. We’ve got a list of albums (to consider). We’re looking for something that is in our wheelhouse.”
The band plays mostly music from the 1960s and ‘70s. “Born in the USA” was released in the 1980s.
“I have never listened to and watched as much Bruce Springsteen as I have in the last couple of months,” Marlow said. “And I’ve always been a fan.
“I feel like I’ve taken a college class on Springsteen.”