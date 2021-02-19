Top of the Morning, Feb. 19, 2021
When Wendy’s opened its Campustown restaurant in February 2013, University of Illinois students Matt Jahnke and Peter Elliott woke up early to be first in line.
“We were there at 4:30 a.m.,” Jahnke said. “There was a lot of hype on campus, a lot of students were excited about it. But there wasn’t as big of a rush as we thought there’d be.”
As the first customers, they had their meals paid for and their picture framed on the wall. It also started a tradition that continues today: “#wendiversary.”
Every Feb. 11, Jahnke and Elliott meet and eat at Wendy’s in Champaign or Urbana (the store in Campustown has closed). The 30-year-old friends have documented their Frosty relationship — chocolate for Jahnke, vanilla for Elliott — on Instagram, which last week showed the two chowing down in their cars as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.
“We missed out on the ambience,” Jahnke said.
Both Jahnke (a physical-education teacher at Bot-
tenfield Elementary in Champaign) and Elliott (research administrator at the UI) stayed in C-U after college, making it easier for #wendiversary to continue.
How long will it last?
“I guess when one of us dies,” Jahnke said. “We’ll be going to Wendy’s for the next 50 or 60 years, I hope.”