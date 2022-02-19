Top of the Morning, Feb. 19, 2022
As the Winter Olympics played out in Beijing, the Young Olympian program kicked off at Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club this week. More than 30 kids packed into the gymnasium to play kickball and a classroom to make posters at the organization’s building on Fourth Street.
The program originated in 2015, when a student-run organization on the University of Illinois campus decided to collaborate with the club to create a program that would teach students values that included “courage, determination, friendship and equality” through sports. The students split up into groups to take part in activities that include sports and cultural activities.
“It’s really a well-rounded program,” said Kevin Richards, an assistant professor in kinesiology and community health. “We use some of the Olympic values, things like courage and friendship and teamwork, to frame those life lessons so the kids are learning about the importance of trying your hardest, or the importance of setting goals for yourself while you’re engaging in physical activity.”
More than 30 kids are currently enrolled in the program in Champaign, and 10 more are participating at Rantoul’s club. Kids aged 9 to 17 can still enroll in the program, which runs through May 20.
“We’re all in professions that revolve around physical activity, and physical activity trends have been such that kids have been getting less and less physical activity throughout the week,” Richards said.