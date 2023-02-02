Top of the Morning, Feb. 2, 2023
At Robeson Plaza on Kirby Avenue in Champaign, an American flag has been waving in the wind since the complex was built in the 1960s. The late, great developer Kyle Robeson — who served in the Air Force — made sure of it, his son, Eric, said.
“A lot of businesses moved out, and new businesses moved in over the many years, and Old Glory still proudly flies there today,” American Legion Post 24’s Chuck Zelinsky said.
Robeson Plaza is 2023’s first recipient of Post 24’s monthly award for proper display of the flag. February’s winner will be announced by host Ann Rhoton at 7:15 a.m. Sunday on “Standard Time” on WDWS 1400-AM/93.9-FM.
Know of a business to nominate? Reach out to Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.