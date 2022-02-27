Top of the Morning, Feb. 27, 2022
Today at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Urbana, a group of about 20 volunteers will spend the morning laughing, cooking, serving and hobnobbing.
In other words, acting just like Tom Costello.
“He’d be grinning ear to ear,” Steve Beckett said. “We’re just trying to carry forward his spirit.”
The first Tom Costello Mardi Gras Breakfast Extravaganza will be from 8:30 to10:30 a.m. at St. Brigid Hall, and everyone’s invited. It’s a belly-filling, freewill-donation fundraiser for college-bound parishioners at St. Patrick’s, one that has resulted in 150 scholarships worth about $60,000 the last 20 years or so.
The breakfast used to take place on Super Bowl Sunday — with Costello the quarterback — until COVID-19 interfered. It was canceled in 2021 and delayed this year.
Beckett and fellow Knights of Columbus organizers — who began prep work with a cart-stuffing grocery run Thursday — renamed it in honor of the popular Costello, who died in April 2020. Beckett said Costello would get a kick out of knowing that the volunteer crew will still be using his cooking equipment to pull it off today.
“He was such a community character. Everything you did with him, he made fun,” he said. “That’s what this breakfast is about, sharing fellowship and fun.”